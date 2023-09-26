Armenian Residents Satisfied With How They Treated By Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian residents who just left Karabakh for Armenia through
the Lachin border checkpoint are happy with how the Azerbaijanis
treated them, Azernews reports.
One of these residents notes that they were treated well.
“We didn't expect this,” she said.
Thus, the myth of Armenian propagandists about the alleged
“cruel treatment” of civilians of Armenian origin in Karabakh by
the Azerbaijanis collapsed once again.
Azernews presents footage:
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107141529
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.