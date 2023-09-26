Niger Closes Its Airspace For French Aircraft - Agency

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rebels who seized power in Niger have closed the country's
airspace for French aircraft, AFP reported on Sunday, citing the
Agency for Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar
(ASECNA), Azernews reports, citing TASS.
Niger's airspace is open for all internal and international
commercial flights, with the exception of French aircraft or
aircraft chartered by France, including aircraft belonging to Air
France, it said.
In response to an AFP's inquiry, Air France said that its planes
don't fly over Niger.
In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the
removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the
National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil
national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General
Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. The Economic Community of
West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Niger's membership in the
organization and imposed tough sanctions on the country. Apart from
that, ECOWAS leaders demanded the rebels set Bazoum free and warned
about a military resolution of the situation if he is not
released.
ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs Abdel-Fatau Musah said
after a meeting of the bloc's military chiefs in Ghana on August 18
that the exact date for the intervention in Niger had been
determined, but it is yet to be officially announced.
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107141516
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.