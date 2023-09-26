Azerbaijani Authorities Hold Another Meeting With Armenian Community Representatives In Khojaly

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 25, 2023, another meeting between Ramin Mammadov,
the point person for contacts with ethnic Armenian residents of
Garabagh, with representatives of Armenian residents of Garabagh
was held in the city of Khojaly.
During the meeting, which was held in a constructive
environment, appreciation was expressed with the steps being taken
to resolve the issues discussed in Yevlakh on September 21,
especially the provision of humanitarian aid, fuel and restoration
of electricity supply in the short term.
Ramin Mammadov, who is responsible for contacts with ethnic
Armenian residents of Garabagh, provided information about the
measures to be taken at the next stage. It was noted that lone and
elderly residents of Armenian origin who were found in some
residential areas were being provided with first aid and were
provided with medical assistance. It was suggested that conditions
be created for representatives of the International Committee of
the Red Cross to meet with such persons, hand them over to their
family members or relevant medical institutions.
Agreement was reached on organizing a meeting of the working
group led by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev on the solution of social,
humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues with relevant
representatives dealing with utility, health and other civil
services in the area, including the city of Khankendi, in order to
determine the directions of further action. The sides also agreed
to set up a joint working group for this purpose.
It was also suggested that healthcare services in the field
hospital to be established near the city of Khankendi or in the
direction of Khojaly should be jointly organized by medical staff
of Azerbaijani and Armenian origin. It was also proposed to
establish a mobile food supply service by Azerbaijani and Armenian
service personnel.
The sides expressed their readiness to provide necessary medical
assistance to persons suffering from chronic diseases or are in
need of special surgery.
In addition, the sides emphasized the importance of establishing
joint mobile medical teams consisting of medical workers of
Azerbaijani and Armenian origin, providing services to lone people
in remote villages.
The proposal to organize visits of civil society representatives
and social activists of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh
economic region to Baku or other cities of Azerbaijan was
emphasized. It was noted that such initiatives were important in
terms of creating a civil society dialogue platform, as well as
implementing confidence-building measures.
An agreement was reached to hold the next meeting soon in order
to discuss the results of the work done and determine further
steps.
