West Wants To Turn Armenians In Garabagh Into Cheap Trade

Armenia used all maneuvers. However, the myth of separatism in
the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan was destroyed by the Azerbaijani
army in just 23 hours and 43 minutes.
Despite all this, the anti-Azerbaijani sentiment within the
European Union does not end, and the pressure continues. Even the
leading representatives of the EU are unaware of the provisions of
the biased statement they signed. For example, European Union High
Representative for Foreign Affairs Joseph Borell's blunt statement
against Azerbaijan after the anti-terrorist measures proved once
again that Armenian lobbyism is dominant not only over the US
Senate but also over the UN Security Council, as well as the
European Union High Representative Offices. There is no doubt that
the political circles of both Europe and the United States are
heavily corrupted, and still cannot be cleansed of this dirt.
However, this does not mean that Joseph Borell and other
pro-Armenian politicians always fulfill their obligations to
Armenia. In such a case, the question arises: We wonder what forces
Borell to make injudicious decisions against Azerbaijan?
It should be noted that 27 EU countries accused Azerbaijan of
so-called genocide following Azerbaijan's recent anti-terror
measures in Garabagh. However, the genocidal policy they are
talking about is typical of the policy of European imperialist
states, and this policy is always applied to migrants within the
framework of the policy of Islamophobia. At the same time, recent
processes also demonstrate how biased and unethical the European
and Western media are. While the territories of Azerbaijan are
recognized at the level of Washington and Brussels meetings, today
the Western media still refer to so-called terms of "Nagorno
Karabakh", "artsakh", etc.
Russian political scientist Vitaliy Markov touched upon the
conflicts in the political elite of the West during his detailed
comment on the issue to Azernews. He said that Washington and
Brussels have only a limited power.
"The presidential election campaign in the United States is in
full swing, because the efforts of the Democratic Party are aimed
at keeping the White House in power. In addition to the few real
achievements during the years under the leadership of Joseph
Biden's team, the economic and social crises in the United States
are increasing day by day. They need at least certain victories on
foreign policy and the weakening of their main and potential rivals
in the world arena. Currently, in the Russia-Ukraine war, the
"support" given to Ukraine is done precisely to weaken one of its
rivals. Also, they are trying to weaken China by starting a
military conflict with Taiwan. However, the US tried to ignite a
war in the South Caucasus by using Armenia. For this, they are also
trying to involve Russia, Turkiye, Iran, as well as the Middle
Eastern states in a big conflict," said the political
scientist.
Arkov added that although the US is considered an instigator in
the conflicts, it tries to be a mediator in the 'reconciliation' of
the parties with the aim of keeping all the processes under its own
control. In fact, the main goal is to hold the keys to the world
and use them for maximum economic and political purposes. Because
the European Union has not had its own independent policy for a
long time. It only fulfills the orders sent from Brussels or
Washington or obtains "profit" from the bribes of its corrupt
officials from third countries.
The expert touched on the volatility of Germany's position which
previously manifested his support for Azerbaijan's struggle against
separatism.
"I would like to mention another important point that the change
of an "iron" chancellor like Angela Merkel to a "plastic" one like
Olaf Scholz led to the rapid loss of Germany's influence. This was
planned by the United States, which did not want the European Union
to be strong and independent. We see a fight between France for the
"crown" (leadership) of the European Union, which has already
fallen from Germany. So far, neither Warsaw nor Paris has been able
to take full control over Brussels (which is also part of
Washington's strategy to weaken Europe). Therefore, EU officials
are obliged to be slaves of their patrons," Vitaliy Arkov
noted.
The Russian political scientist believes that France, along with
making serious plans to strengthen its influence in the South
Caucasus, Brussels also functions as a pressure mechanism on Baku,
Ankara, and Moscow. For them, the Garabagh issue is just a subject
of trade.
"The fate of the Armenians living in Garabagh is of no interest
to the politicians not only in Paris but also in Yerevan. These
unfortunates are simply tools in the hands of Armenian and French
politicians. Those in France literally sell the Armenians living in
Garabagh. If the Western buyers want, they will turn them into
corpses. Armenians who are forced to accept the terms of Paris
politicians use them for political pressure on Baku, Moscow, and
Ankara," Arkov added.