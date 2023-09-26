Great Pyramid To Garden Of Babylon: 7 Wonders Of The Ancient World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Great Pyramid to Garden of Babylon are 7 Wonders of the Ancient world. Only the Great Pyramid endures today. These marvels include Zeus' statue, Artemis' temple, Mausoleum, Colossus of Rhodes, and Alexandria's Lighthouse. Each a testament to ancient ingenuity and artistry
This is the only wonder that still stands today. It's the largest and most famous of the three pyramids in Giza, Egypt, and was built as a tomb for the Pharaoh Khufu
These gardens were said to have been built by King Nebuchadnezzar II for his homesick wife in the ancient city of Babylon
This colossal statue of the Greek god Zeus was created by the sculptor Phidias and was located in the Temple of Zeus in Olympia
The Temple of Artemis, dedicated to the Greek goddess of the hunt, was a grand structure known for its beautiful columns and artwork
This monumental tomb was built for Mausolus, a satrap in the Persian Empire, and his wife Artemisia II of Caria
This enormous bronze statue of the sun god Helios was erected at the entrance of the harbor of Rhodes. It was one of the tallest statues of the ancient world
Also known as the Pharos of Alexandria, this lighthouse stood on the island of Pharos and guided ships into the busy harbor of Alexandria
