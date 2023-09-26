(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Great Pyramid to Garden of Babylon are 7 Wonders of the Ancient world. Only the Great Pyramid endures today. These marvels include Zeus' statue, Artemis' temple, Mausoleum, Colossus of Rhodes, and Alexandria's Lighthouse. Each a testament to ancient ingenuity and artistry

Great Pyramid to Garden of Babylon, 7 Wonders of the Ancient world. Only the Great Pyramid stands. These feats showcase ancient craftsmanship and artistry

This is the only wonder that still stands today. It's the largest and most famous of the three pyramids in Giza, Egypt, and was built as a tomb for the Pharaoh Khufu

These gardens were said to have been built by King Nebuchadnezzar II for his homesick wife in the ancient city of Babylon

This colossal statue of the Greek god Zeus was created by the sculptor Phidias and was located in the Temple of Zeus in Olympia

The Temple of Artemis, dedicated to the Greek goddess of the hunt, was a grand structure known for its beautiful columns and artwork

This monumental tomb was built for Mausolus, a satrap in the Persian Empire, and his wife Artemisia II of Caria

This enormous bronze statue of the sun god Helios was erected at the entrance of the harbor of Rhodes. It was one of the tallest statues of the ancient world

Also known as the Pharos of Alexandria, this lighthouse stood on the island of Pharos and guided ships into the busy harbor of Alexandria