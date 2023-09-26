Qatar Airways Cargo Celebrates 20 Years Of Dedicated Freighter Operations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Cargo has evolved and grown into the world's leading air cargo carrier, with an extensive fleet and a robust network. To commemorate this remarkable journey, the carrier reflects on its major achievements and innovations.

In 2003, Qatar Airways Cargo took delivery of its very first freighter, an Airbus A300-600, which was a converted passenger aircraft. It began regular operations to Amsterdam and Chennai, and shortly thereafter, to New Delhi. Today, the cargo airline operates to more than 160 belly-hold and over 70 freighter destinations with over 200 passenger aircraft and 31 dedicated cargo freighters.

Elisabeth Oudkerk, Senior Vice-President, Cargo Sales and Network Planning, expressed her joy and gratitude, stating:“As Qatar Airways Cargo celebrates 20 years of freighter operations, we extend our heartfelt thanks to our customers for their continuous trust in our services. We take immense pride in our history and anticipate contributing to the promising future of air freight.”

Over the past two decades, Qatar Airways Cargo has continuously expanded its fleet, network, and product portfolio, becoming the world's number one cargo carrier. With the launch of its Next Generation strategy, Qatar Airways Cargo has defined its role in the air cargo industry by bringing a fresh and innovative approach to business across its network and operations: through enhanced products and services, cutting edge technology, a commitment to sustainability and diversity, investing in existing talent and attracting new ones.

Under the complete corporate mindset shift that is The Next Generation, Qatar Airways Cargo has achieved significant accomplishments including being the first airline globally to complete the suite of IATA CEIV certifications, the launch of the Kigali Africa hub in partnership with RwandAir, and the introduction of innovative products like Pharma, Fresh, Courier, and SecureLift.

Furthermore, Qatar Airways Cargo's commitment to customer experience and innovation has made it a preferred partner for businesses worldwide. Having embraced digital transformation early, it has successfully launched its new website and a state-of-the-art ebooking portal Digital Lounge and partnered with marketplace platforms, bringing added-value to its customers. Additionally, Qatar Airways Cargo has committed to sustainability through its WeQare programme, championing initiatives such as 'Rewild the planet' and launching a CO2 emission calculator.

As Qatar Airways Cargo enters its next decade, it remains dedicated to digitalisation and sustainability and looks forward to continuing being at the forefront of air cargo's innovation and customer-centric solutions.

To celebrate 20 years of freighter operations, Qatar Airways Cargo has launched a timeline of its history which can be viewed via qrcargo.com/s/company/our-history .