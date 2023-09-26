Enemy Attacks Odesa Region With Drones: Port Infrastructure Damaged, Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, Russian terrorists were attacking Odesa region with combat drones for two hours. The port infrastructure in Izmayil district was damaged, and two people were injured.

"The air defense forces worked very hard. Most of the drones were shot down. Unfortunately, the port infrastructure was hit in Izmayil district.

Two men, truck drivers, were injured. One of them was given medical assistance on the spot, the second was hospitalized with a severe hand injury," Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

As noted, a checkpoint building and warehouses were damaged. About 30 trucks and six vans caught fire. It was already put out.

As reported, on the night of September 25, Russian terrorists attacked Odesa region with combat drones and two types of missiles. A warehouse and a private house in Odesa district were damaged. Odesa sea station and a hotel were also damaged.