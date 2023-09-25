Emirates Hires Seasoned Captains

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))





São Paulo – Dubai-based Emirates Airlines from the United Arab Emirates announced last week it is recruiting experienced Airbus pilots. The company is calling captains to join the Direct Entry program to fly its Airbus A380 fleet. The recruitment campaign is global.

Interested pilots and their families can participate in an information session online on October 4, at 1:00 pm GST, then join in recruitment on selected days and locations. To participate in the session and get other details on the recruitment, pilots must register and check the information on the company's website .

Direct Entry Captains is aimed at technically proficient pilots with at least 3,000 hours of recent command on Airbus wide-body fly-by-wire aircraft, such as the A330, A340, A350, and A380. Among the criteria, pilots must have at least 7,000 flight hours in multi-crew, multi-engine planes.

The company informed its fleet has solely wide-body aircraft and is one of the youngest and most advanced in the world. It includes the iconic Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft. The company operates routes connecting Dubai with all six permanently inhabited continents. Emirates said it is investing in innovative pilot training, and its new USD 135 million high-tech pilot training center will open in March 2024.

