OIC Condemns Desecration Of Copy Of Holy Quran In Netherlands

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the recent "provocative act" of desecrating a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the embassies of some of OIC's member states in The Hague, Netherlands.

The General Secretariat reaffirmed the organization's position as stated in the resolution adopted by the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC at its 18th special session held on July 31, 2023, dedicated to the incidents of repeated desecration of copies of the Holy Quran, as the Council condemned in its decision all attempts aimed at undermining the sanctity of the Holy Quran and other holy books and the values and symbols of Islam and other religions under the guise of freedom of expression, which contradicts the spirit of Articles (19) and (20) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The General Secretariat of the OIC called on the Dutch authorities to take the necessary measures against these provocative acts, which constitute acts of religious hatred, in violation of international law, and to work to prevent their recurrence.

On Saturday, a leader of a far-right extremist movement in the Netherlands tore a copy of the Holy Qur'an in front of the embassies of some of OIC's member states in The Hague, Netherlands, which resulted in angry reactions from officials as well as the public.