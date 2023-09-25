MFA Refutes Insinuations About Ukraine's Alleged Intentions To Have Polish Government Toppled

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine says the Ukrainian government has not intended and does not intend to meddle in Poland's internal affairs, and rejected claims about Ukraine's alleged intentions to overthrow the neighboring country's government.

That's according to Oleg Nikolenko , Ukraine's MFA spokesman, who took to social media to decry the claims.

Nikolenko noted that comments made in Brussels by a correspondent of Poland's TVP about the alleged vow by Germany and France to ensure Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU in exchange for the "overthrow" of the current Polish government are circulating in the Polish media space.

"The specified information does not correspond to reality. We categorically reject such insinuations. The Ukrainian side did not receive any such proposals, it had no intention to interfere in the internal affairs of Poland, and has no intention to do so," said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He emphasized that Ukraine highly values Poland's support in repelling Russian aggression, supporting the country's path to membership in the EU and NATO, and is deeply grateful to Poles who express solidarity with Ukrainians. As an example, he recalled President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent stop in Lublin on his wat back from North America to confer state awards on Polish citizens – journalist Bianka Zalewska and volunteer medic Damian Duda.

"We are convinced that the efforts to drive a wedge into the high level of respect and cooperation between our nations will fail. We call on our Polish friends to reject all attempts at provocations, and to work together to effectively address common challenges," said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As reported, the so-called grain crisis is simmering in relations between Ukraine and Poland.

Photo: NurPhoto