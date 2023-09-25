Co-Owner Of Destroyed Hotel In Odesa Promises To Renovate It

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian businessman Andriy Stavnitser has promised to rebuild the 'Odesa' Hotel, which was destroyed by a missile attack.
Stavnitser wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
According to him, he had been working on a plan for the reconstruction of the territory of the Odesa seaport, where the hotel is located, before the war began. The entrepreneur has already invested a significant amount in the project: he bought a share from private investors and a state share, and initiated the concession of the territory of the passenger seaport.
"I found partners who were ready to invest with me in the construction of a zone that would be as good as Barcelona or Copenhagen. I have even selected several world-class urbanists and architects. It will be done. We will rebuild everything," the businessman said.
As reported, at night on September 25, Russians attacked the Odesa region with attack drones and two types of missiles. Damage was recorded in a warehouse and a private house in the Odesa district. The Odesa seaport and a hotel were also damaged.
