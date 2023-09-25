Over 20 Equipment Deliveries Made To Ukraine Since War Started IAEA Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 20 deliveries of nuclear safety- and security-related equipment have been made to different organizations in Ukraine since the start of the war.

The relevant statement was made by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in his address to the 67th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference, which opened in Vienna on Monday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Overall, more than 20 deliveries of nuclear safety- and security-related equipment have been made to different organizations in Ukraine since the start of the war,” Grossi said.

He mentioned that the IAEA had established an ongoing presence at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Later, they also deployed teams and established an ongoing presence at Ukraine's other four nuclear power plants.

“As of 31 August, 53 missions comprising a total of 116 Agency staff members have been deployed as part of the continued presence at all five nuclear sites in Ukraine. In the past year, 10 rotations of IAEA safety experts have crossed the front lines of war to Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant,” Grossi noted.

In his words, military activities are evident in the vicinity of the plant, causing concern about nuclear safety at the ZNPP.

Following Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka dam, the IAEA is also monitoring the significant efforts being made to ensure enough cooling water for the six nuclear power units.



“Actions have been taken to stabilise the site's water resources. These are currently sufficient for several months of its cooling requirements in the current conditions. However, the challenges the site has been facing in this regard are further adding to the generally precarious nuclear safety and security situation there,” Grossi explained.

In June 2023, a new programme of assistance for the Kherson Oblast (ISAMKO) was announced. It aims to address the adverse medium- and long-term environmental, social and economic impacts of the flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

A reminder that the 67th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference is taking place in Vienna on September 25-29, 2023.

Photo: D. Calma/IAEA