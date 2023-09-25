Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Management Market To Reach US$ 3649.90 Million By 2033.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

North America leads ITP therapeutics, with Japan, Europe; Orphan Drug Act and combo therapy boost, India steadily rises.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- During the forecast period of 2023 to 2033, the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis management market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% from a market value of US$ 3145 million in 2023 to US$ 3649.90 million. The rising prevalence of the condition in men around the world is responsible for the expansion of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis management market. From 2018 to 2022, the market for treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis grew at a CAGR of 1%.Several diagnostic methods exist for identifying IPF, and guidelines for diagnosis have been established. Tests such as pulmonary function tests are used to evaluate restrictive lung disease, which is indicated by decreased lung volume (specifically, reduced forced vital capacity, total lung capacity, and functional residual capacity) and decreased diffusion capacity.Request A Sample Copy of This Research Report!Furthermore, North America and Europe are two major regions contributing to the growth of the Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis management market. This is owing to the high prevalence of the ailment in regions such as the Unites States of America and Germany. In addition, availability of various drugs along with innovative medication is shaping the landscape for the Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis management market.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis management market is expected to grow at a value of 1.5% CAGR in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.By distribution channel, retail pharmacies are expected to possess 40% market share for Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis management market in 2023.North America is expected to possess 45% market share for Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis management market in 2023.Europe is expected to hold 40% market share for Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis management market in 2023.“The presence of a wide range of drugs, as well as new and innovative medications, is influencing the market for managing Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.” states an FMI analystCompetitive Landscape:Key players in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis management market areBoehringer Ingelheim GMBHBiogenNovartis AGMedicinova IncBristol Myers Squibb CompanyGalapagos NVHoffmann-La Roche AGNeopharm GroupGalecto BiotechPfizer IncJohnson & Johnson Services, Inc most recent research includes the development of a drug called losmapimod, which is an oral p38 MAPK inhibitor. The drug is currently under clinical trials.AstraZeneca most recent research includes the development of a drug called MEDI3039, which is a monoclonal antibody that targets the protein connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) and is in the phase 1b/2a clinical trial stage.Act Now to Explore In-Depth Market Analysis: Get Exclusive Discount Now to Access!Key Segments Profiled in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Management Industry Survey:Drug Class:PirfenidoneNintedanibInterferon Gammato1bOthersTreatment:Oxygen TherapyLung TransplantOthersRoute of Administration:OralInjectableDistribution Channel:Hospital PharmaciesRetail PharmaciesOnline PharmaciesRegion:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth AsiaEast AsiaOceaniaMiddle East & AfricaAuthor By:Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market Size : The global idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the period 2022-2032. The market is valued at US$ 642 million as of 2022, and by 2032, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 1,086.28 million.Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market Share : The global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market size is expected to be valued at US$ 12.5 Billion in 2023. With the implementation of innovative treatment options for early detection, the overall demand for Cystic Fibrosis is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.0% between 2023 and 2033, totalling around US$ 116.42 Billion by 2033.Radiation-Induced Fibrosis Treatment Market Trends: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global radiation induced fibrosis treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 73.8 Million in 2023 to US$ 137.1 Million by 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 