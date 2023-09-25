Women's Online University Educates 14,000 Afghan Girls Remotely

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The“Women's Online University” was established as an alternative means of education for girls following the ban on their education, and it currently provides educational opportunities for approximately 14,000 female students in various fields of study.

This university was created about nine months ago in response to the closure of educational institutions by the Taliban administration, led by Abdul Farid Salangi and other professors, to continue girls' education in an accessible manner.

Officials of this university state that they currently have 14,000 students enrolled in 14 different academic disciplines.

Adela Zamani, the university's Vice Chancellor, said in an interview with Khaama Press News Agency ,“The number of applicants is high, and for now, we are providing education to 14,000 students in 14 faculties as a standard.”

Ms. Zamani adds that the university's professors teach inside and outside Afghanistan, with 450 instructors teaching various subjects.

After the return of the Taliban, Afghanistan's education system underwent significant negative changes. The Taliban initially implemented gender-based segregation in educational institutions and deprived girls of access to several fields of study, ultimately banning them from attending universities.

However, Women's Online University officials believe that the only suitable option to mitigate girls' educational deprivation is distance or“online” education.

Zamani says that while online classes cannot fully replace in-person education, they aim to maintain girls' connection to the academic environment. Hence, they remember the importance of knowledge. They also have plans for capacity-building programs to keep girls hopeful about their future.

Mohammad Ramin Alkozai, one of the professors at the Engineering Faculty of the Women's University, compassionately teaches engineering subjects to help girls excluded from traditional education.

He adds,“I prepare visual course materials and make them available to students, and we have online sessions twice a week.”

Sahar Sharifi, a journalism student at this university, describes being deprived of physical universities as regrettable and sees online classes as an opportunity to fill the educational gap.

Ms. Sharifi tells Khaama Press News Agency ,“I am glad to be a part of the Women's Online University. While our dreams seem unattainable, this university can be a gateway to education.”

Krishna Amiri, another university student, states they can continue their studies from home despite the limitations.

The ban on education is not limited to university-level education for girls; even girls above the sixth grade face the same uncertain future, and it has been almost two years since they have been confronted with this fate.

Although the Taliban government talks about reopening the doors of education for girls, no practical steps have been taken so far.

