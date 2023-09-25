Moscow To Retort To Armenian Authority's Anti-Russian Statements - Russian FM Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Moscow will soon make a statement on several statementsby the Armenian leadership that are detrimental to bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on the air of the Russia-24 TV channel, Trend reports.

"I can confirm that Moscow has, of course, taken notice of a number of assertions made by both the Armenian Prime Minister [Nikol Pashinyan] and official representatives of Yerevan that are incompatible with reality, which is to say, that they are contrary to the advancement of bilateral relations. In a matter of minutes, the matching statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry will be issued. A thorough reaction to this will be offered in the near future," the diplomat said.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during an address to his fellow citizens that the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the tools of the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership are not enough to ensure Armenia's external security.

In addition, Pashinyan, in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, made the assertion that "Russia is distancing itself from the South Caucasus". According to the prime minister, Russian peacekeepers "do not control the Lachin road" because "Russia is either unwilling or unable to do so".