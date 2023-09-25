Moscow To Retort To Armenian Authority's Anti-Russian Statements - Russian FM Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Moscow will
soon make a statement on several statementsby the Armenian
leadership that are detrimental to bilateral relations, Russian
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on the air of
the Russia-24 TV channel, Trend reports.
"I can confirm that Moscow has, of course, taken notice of a
number of assertions made by both the Armenian Prime Minister
[Nikol Pashinyan] and official representatives of Yerevan that are
incompatible with reality, which is to say, that they are contrary
to the advancement of bilateral relations. In a matter of minutes,
the matching statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry will be
issued. A thorough reaction to this will be offered in the near
future," the diplomat said.
Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during an
address to his fellow citizens that the Collective Security Treaty
Organization and the tools of the Armenian-Russian strategic
partnership are not enough to ensure Armenia's external
security.
In addition, Pashinyan, in an interview with the Italian
newspaper La Repubblica, made the assertion that "Russia is
distancing itself from the South Caucasus". According to the prime
minister, Russian peacekeepers "do not control the Lachin road"
because "Russia is either unwilling or unable to do so".
