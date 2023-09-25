Russia, China’s bilateral trade surges by 25 percent in early 2023

(MENAFN) Trade relations between Russia and China continue to flourish, sustaining the strong momentum that was established last year when the two nations reached record levels of trade. The latest update from the Russian Customs Service reveals that exports and imports between the two countries have seen robust growth in the early part of this year.



The Russian Customs Service's Telegram channel reported that bilateral trade between Russia and China has experienced a remarkable 25 percent surge from January to August compared to the same period in the previous year. This significant increase underscores the resilience and vitality of the economic ties between these neighboring nations. It is a testament to the growing economic partnership and the effectiveness of measures taken to facilitate trade between Russia and China.



This news aligns with earlier data from China's customs agency, which indicated that the trade turnover between the two nations amounted to a substantial USD155.1 billion during the first 8 months of this year. The continued expansion of trade between Russia and China not only reflects their mutual economic interests but also reinforces the importance of this strategic partnership in the global economic landscape.

