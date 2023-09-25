Agency: 16 Dead In SW China Coal Mine Fire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- At least 16 people have been confirmed dead in a coal-mine fire in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sunday, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported, citing local authorities.
The fire occurred at a coal mine in Panguan Town, according to the city government of Panzhou, the report said, adding that initial investigations suggest that the 16 people were trapped after a conveyor belt caught fire.
The blaze has been extinguished, and temperatures have returned to normal at the site of the fire, officials said. (end)
mk.sam
MENAFN25092023000071011013ID1107134341
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.