Lulu Launches Operation In Poland

Doha, Qatar: The GCC-based retail giant Lulu Group plans to establish sourcing and export hub for the Central European region in Poland. Lulu Group signed 2 different MOUs with the Poland govt entities, Olsztyn Mazury Airport and Polish Investment & Trade Agency respectively, to this effect.

As per the first MOU Lulu will establish its latest facility at Olsztyn Mazury Airport, North-East of Poland, branded as the gateway to the Masurian Lake District to source, pack, and export fresh produce especially apples, berries, cheeses, meat and other packed food products to MENA, India, and Far East region.

The 2nd MOU with Polish Investment & Trade Agency will facilitate smooth investment and operational process for Lulu Group in Poland. This will also help scout for new opportunities in other related business sectors in different regions of Poland.

The first consignment was flagged off by Gustaw Marek Brzezin, Governor of Warminsko-Mazurskie region and Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group in the presence of Wiktor Wójcik, President of Olsztyn – Mazury Airport Management Board at Olsztyn Mazury Airport, Senior Officials of Polish Investment and Trade Agency, Mohamed Althaf, Director of Lulu Group International and other officials. A B2B meet was also organized with the farmers' cooperative societies and other agro-producers to find new avenues of cooperation.

In the first phase the group expects to export worth Euro 50 million, which is expected to grow significantly as new product lines are added.

Later Yusuffali MA and the delegation had high level meeting and discussions with key ministers and Polish Govt. officials.

During the meeting held at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Zdzislaw Sokal, Advisor to the president, appreciated the Lulu group's strategic move to invest in Poland and highlighted the many new reforms and initiatives the Govt is doing to support and enhance investments into the country”.

Robert Telus, Poland agriculture & rural development minister extended the fullest support to the projects of Lulu Group and stressed the importance of Arab market for Polish products. He has also accepted the invitation of Yusuffali MA to visit the GCC to launch the Poland Promotion Week later this year.

Yusuffali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group said“We are very excited to sign this MoU with Olsztyn Mazury Airport Management to source and export polish agricultural produce to our hypermarkets across middle east and other regions. As part of“Food security” strategy we are keen to set up our own sourcing & food processing units around the world to ensure uninterrupted supply and stable price in the market.

The govt is very keen to boost investment here and they have also promised to allocate 9 acres of land to further expand our processing unit.

Yusuffali MA also held meetings with Janusz Cieszynski, Minister of Digital Affairs and Waldemar Buda, Minister of Development & Technology in Warsaw.

Upon arrival, Yusuff Ali MA was given a warm welcome at the Olsztyn Mazury Airport by the Airport Management and Region Administration. ‎