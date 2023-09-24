FM Concludes Series Of Meetings In New York

Safadi and Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad of Algeria Ahmed Attaf held discussions that affirmed their joint desire to boost cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially at the economic, commercial and investment levels, according to a ministry statement.

They also went over various Arab and regional issues, mainly the Palestinian issue and the crisis in Syria.

Safadi also met with Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian over bilateral and regional issues. They also discussed pan-Arab and UN efforts to reach a solution to the crisis in Syria in a way that preserves the unity of Syria and meets the aspirations of its people

in accordance with the step-by-step methodology and UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

Safadi also stressed Jordan's desire to end all tensions in the region, develop relations with Iran on the basis of mutual respect, good-neighbourliness and non-interference in internal affairs.

Safadi said this would address all causes of tension, and highlighted the importance of the security dialogue initiated by the two countries.

Safadi met with his Jamaican Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith and signed a joint statement to establish diplomatic ties between the two governments with the aim of institutionalisng cooperation in political, economic, social, cultural and scientific fields.

On Saturday, Safadi met separately with Croatian Foreign Affairs Minister Gordan Radman, Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi and Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Hanke Bruins Slot over enhancing bilateral relations with their respective countries as well as regional and international developments.



Safadi also met with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland over the latest developments regarding the Palestinian issue and efforts to halt deterioration in the Palestinian territories. Safadi stressed the need to stop all unilateral Israeli procedures and violations that undermine the realisation of peace.



