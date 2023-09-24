Empowering Lives: Bunuda Foundation's Dedication To Positive Change

Delhi, India Sep 24, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

At Bunuda Foundation , we are a dedicated charitable trust registered under the Indian Trusts Act of 1882. Our founder, Suresh Das, has selflessly invested over 25 years of his life in the IT sector in Delhi, India. Today, we stand as a beacon of hope, committed to making a positive impact on society.

Our CommitmentPromoting Well-being and Empowering Women

Our primary commitment revolves around promoting the well-being of individuals and empowering women. We believe that a healthy society is built on the foundation of well-being for all its members.

Aiding Lepers: Free Diagnosis, Treatment, and Food

One of our key initiatives is to extend a helping hand to those affected by leprosy. We provide free diagnosis, treatment, and essential food assistance to improve their lives and foster inclusion.

Collaborating with Corporates for Social Responsibility

We understand the vital role of the corporate sector in driving sustainable change at the grassroots level. Over the past two decades, we have nurtured partnerships with over 400 global brands. Together, we advance our shared vision of a better world.

Our Impact

Over the years, the Bunuda Foundation has received unwavering support from countless individuals who believe in our mission. Their trust, love, and support drive our high-impact programs, allowing us to touch the lives of over 1.5 million people annually.

Who We Are Today

Bunuda Foundation is a dynamic organization driven by a youth-led approach. We are deeply committed to uplifting underprivileged segments of society. With a widespread network of volunteer chapters across India, we strive to create meaningful transformations in the lives of those in need.

Our Focus Empowering Youth and Children

Our efforts are concentrated on addressing the pressing challenges faced by youth and children. Through various initiatives in education, healthcare, skill development, career advancement, and sustainable livelihoods, we pave the way for substantial positive changes.

Holistic Impact

Beyond our youth-centric endeavors, Bunuda Foundation is equally dedicated to environmental conservation, women's empowerment, food safety, and security. In times of natural or human-made disasters, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, floods, or droughts, we actively engage in projects to support affected communities.

Our Mission

Bunuda Foundation operates with a futuristic perspective, empowering the economically marginalized through encouragement, education, and employment. Our mission is to empower individuals to unlock their full potential, lead dignified and healthy lives, and contribute positively to society.

Our Values



Transparency: Complete openness guides our interactions, both internally and externally.

Respect: We respect the views of each individual, irrespective of background, fostering inclusive.

Integrity: Upholding dignity and adhering to ethical standards form the essence of our actions. Empathy: Prioritizing understanding and empathy in all our interactions with stakeholders.

Our Goals



Youth Empowerment: By encouraging education and employment, we are building a strong and prosperous society.

Child Welfare: Our initiatives address various aspects affecting children, shaping a brighter future.

Citizen Empowerment: We strive for equal rights and dignity, empowering citizens across society. Environmental Stewardship: Creating a healthy, sustainable, and safe environment is our commitment to citizens' well-being.

Join Us in Our Journey

Bunuda Foundation is dedicated to creating positive change, enriching lives, and fostering a society that thrives on compassion, empowerment, and sustainability.

Here is the Various services provided by the Bunuda Foundation.