Saudi Arabia At UN Says Ready To Mediate Between Ukraine And Russia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, said this in his speech at the general debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, according to Ukrinform.

"Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the Kingdom once again calls for an end to this crisis, limiting its negative consequences for security and stability throughout the world. The Kingdom emphasizes the need to make all possible efforts to end this crisis and resolve disputes peacefully, respecting the principles of international law and the desire to preserve the security and interests of all," he said.

The Saudi minister noted that the Saudi leadership, as part of support for international efforts aimed at establishing peace, had provided its good services for the release of prisoners of various nationalities and invited Ukraine to participate in the Arab League Summit in Jeddah.

"In addition, in early August last year, the Kingdom hosted a meeting of national security advisers and representatives of more than 40 countries and international organizations, and the Kingdom reaffirms its willingness to continue mediating efforts between the two parties to the crisis," said Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

On August 5-6, a second meeting was held in Jeddah at the level of national security advisers and political directors regarding the key principles of peace based on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula.

The peace plan calls for ensuring radiation and nuclear safety, food and energy security, the release of all prisoners and deportees, the implementation of the UN Charter and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and the world order, the withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities, the return of justice, combating ecocide, preventing escalation, and confirming the end of the war.