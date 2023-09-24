Ukrainian Border Guards Hijack Russian Drone With Explosive Payload

That's according to the State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

"An enemy drone filled with explosives has been grounded. Spotting the target at a 50m altitude, the border guards used an anti-drone gun and neutralized the 'bird,'" the report says.

The State Border Guard Service noted that this is the fourth explosive-laden UAV shot down or intercepted by its units in Kharkiv region in the past week alone.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 23, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed two Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones over Mykolaiv region.