Monday, 25 September 2023 03:34 GMT

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman Wrestling Team Becomes World Champion


9/24/2023 7:16:44 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The World Wrestling Championship, held in the capital of Serbia, Belgrade, has ended, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team achieved historical success at the tournament.

The Azerbaijani team won 2 gold and 3 silver medals and for the first time in history became the world champion in the team event, gaining 120 points.

