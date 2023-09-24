Azerbaijani Greco-Roman Wrestling Team Becomes World Champion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The World
Wrestling Championship, held in the capital of Serbia, Belgrade,
has ended, Trend reports.
The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team achieved historical
success at the tournament.
The Azerbaijani team won 2 gold and 3 silver medals and for the
first time in history became the world champion in the team event,
gaining 120 points.
