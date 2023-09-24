Process Of Confiscation Of Weapons, Ammunition From Armenians Underway In Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. More military
equipment, military equipment, as well as weapons and ammunition
were confiscated from civilian buildings used as warehouses in
various areas of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Ammunition of various calibers was also found in a warehouse
containing a large number of rockets, artillery shells and
mines.
It should be noted that the confiscation of weapons, ammunition
and military equipment continues in the region.
