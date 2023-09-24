Process Of Confiscation Of Weapons, Ammunition From Armenians Underway In Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Ammunition of various calibers was also found in a warehouse containing a large number of rockets, artillery shells and mines.

It should be noted that the confiscation of weapons, ammunition and military equipment continues in the region.

