Ministry Seizes Rakes That Destroy Seabed, Fish Habitats And Coral Reefs In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has seized a large number of rakes that destroy the seabed, fish habitats and coral reefs. These rakes are used to search for“karagir” fish cages.

The MoECC, represented by the Marine Protection Department, warned against the possession of these rakes, which are in violation of Law No. 4 of 1983, regarding the exploitation and protection of living aquatic resources.

The ministry also stated that its inspectors work around the clock to monitor boats as they leave ports and sail at sea.