'It's Time To Abolish Celibacy,' Says President Of Swiss Bishops' Conference

The prevailing conditions must be questioned, the Swiss Bishops' Conference president explains. In his view, the time is ripe to abolish celibacy and to allow women access to the priesthood.

This content was published on Sep 14, 2023 Sep 14, 2023 The Roman Catholic Church in Switzerland has become the latest in Europe to confront a major abuse scandal.

At the beginning of his time as bishop, Gmür emphasised the legally correct conduct in cases of abuse, he said in the interview with NZZ am Sonntag. The victim's perspective had been neglected in the process. "In this respect, I have changed my perspective over time”.