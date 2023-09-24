'It's Time To Abolish Celibacy,' Says President Of Swiss Bishops' Conference

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) am SonntagExternal link , Bishop Felix Gmür also said that the Catholic Church has been active in the topic of abuse cases for a long time.
The prevailing conditions must be questioned, the Swiss Bishops' Conference president explains. In his view, the time is ripe to abolish celibacy and to allow women access to the priesthood. More
More What next after Swiss Catholic Church sexual abuse revelations?
This content was published on Sep 14, 2023 Sep 14, 2023
The Roman Catholic Church in Switzerland has become the latest in Europe to confront a major abuse scandal.
At the beginning of his time as bishop, Gmür emphasised the legally correct conduct in cases of abuse, he said in the interview with NZZ am Sonntag. The victim's perspective had been neglected in the process. "In this respect, I have changed my perspective over time”.Gmür is in favour of an external monitoring of the church investigation into the cases of abuse, as demanded by the Roman Catholic Central Conference.
