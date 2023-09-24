Separatists Flee, Dropping Off Bunch Of Weapons

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
When the Azerbaijani army carried out local anti-terrorist
measures in Garabagh, illegal Armenian armed formations fled,
abandoning a significant amount of weapons and ammunition in
positions near the village of Galaychilar, Aghdam district.
According to the reports of the Defense Ministry, weapons and
ammunition were found at a combat position near the village.
It should be noted that in order to ensure the provisions of the
Tripartite Declaration, suppress large-scale provocations in
Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic region, disarmament and withdrawal
of Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, local
anti-terrorist measures were carried out in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of representatives of the
Armenian population of Garabagh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent, on September 20, 2023 at 13:00, an agreement was
reached on the cessation of local anti-terrorist measures under the
following conditions: illegal Armenian armed formations located in
the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan dropped their
weapons, left their combat positions and military posts and
completely disarmed. Besides, the Armenian armed forces formations
try to leave the territory of Azerbaijan.
At the invitation of the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, on September 21, 2023, in Azerbaijan's town
of Yevlakh, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the
Armenian residents of Garabagh, met with Sergey Martirosyan and
David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian residents of
Garabagh.
In the context of discussing issues of a social and humanitarian
nature, representatives of the Armenian residents of the Garabagh
region of Azerbaijan reported that there is a special need for
fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian aid in the form
of food.
At the end of the meeting, their request was received
positively. In particular, it is planned to soon provide fuel
supplies to provide heating systems for kindergartens and schools,
as well as emergency medical services and fire services, and
provide humanitarian support.
An agreement was reached to hold another meeting soon.
