Azerbaijani Dance Couple Wins USDC Open Championship 2023

Azerbaijani dance couple Eldar Jafarov and Anna Sazhina has won
the USDC Open Championship 2023.
The tournament has been held since 1971 and marks the beginning
of the professional ballroom, Azernews reports.
Since 2005, the dance couple has represented the country in the
sports dance arena and is the first couple from Azerbaijan to enter
the world dance elite.
Five-time world champions in ballroom dancing among
professionals, holders of titles in world and European
championships in various types of dance, prestigious international
tournaments.
Eldar Jafarov and Anna Sazhina are five-time world champions in
ballroom dancing. Over the past summer, the couple also became the
winner of the Japanese Open Championship.
