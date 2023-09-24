President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates King Of Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz
Al Saud on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Azernews reports.
To His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of Two
Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia
Your Majesty,
Dear Brother,
I feel privileged to convey my sincerest and best wishes to you
and through you, to your entire people on my own behalf and on
behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National
Holiday of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – the Proclamation of the
Kingdom.
We attach a special importance to the relations between
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia based on mutual trust and support, and
built on strong foundations such as shared historical and cultural
roots, brotherhood and the Islamic solidarity. High level mutual
visits, our beneficial collaboration on bilateral and multilateral
basis covering various areas, ever expanding political, economic
and cultural ties are seen as main factors that characterize
multifaceted relations between our brotherly countries. You have
delivered great services to develop and strengthen the partnership
between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, and we highly value it.
The current level of our political ties and our active dialogue
create good opportunities to further expand our interaction in all
fields, and particularly, in energy and investment areas, including
the territories liberated from the occupation. I value the project
which is being implemented by Saudi Arabia's leading ACWA Power to
build the Wind Power Plant in Azerbaijan as an outstanding example
of our collaboration.
We are grateful to Saudi Arabia for its constant support to the
territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of
internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.
I am confident that traditional friendly ties between Azerbaijan
and Saudi Arabia, and our beneficial cooperation both bilaterally
and in the framework of international organizations will continue
to strengthen and deepen by our joint efforts in line with the
interests of our brotherly peoples.
On this pleasant day, I wish you sound health, success in your
activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly
people of Saudi Arabia.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 20 September 2023
