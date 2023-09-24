Ukraine's Navy: Crimean Collaborators Realize They Have To Flee

"Among other things, there is information that some collaborators have already realized that they need to move somewhere," Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said during the United News telethon, when asked about the possibility of rebasing ships and Russian command representatives from Crimea after well-targeted strikes by the defense forces, Ukrinform reports.

Speaking of the Russian Black Sea Fleet losses as a result of the AFU strikes, he said that Russia would conceal these data which is quite logical.

"But if we are talking about high-ranking officials of the Navy command of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, these obituaries will definitely appear sooner or later. As for the ship crews, we cannot say that there is any special news on this matter," said the Navy spokesman.

At the same time, he stated that he could not confirm "our involvement" in this. "I can only note that the work is ongoing, the fire damage continues and will continue," Pletenchuk added.

As reported, the Department of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Defense Forces had successfully launched a strike on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol around 12:00 on September 22.

Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that at least nine people had been killed and 16 wounded, including Russian generals, as a result of the attack.