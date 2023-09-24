Regional Security Requires Just Solution To Palestinian Issue, Says Saudi FM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 (NNN-SPA) – A just solution to the Palestinian issue is essential for regional stability, stated Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, during his address at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly's general debate yesterday.
“The stability of the region rests on a just and comprehensive solution for the Palestinian cause ... and the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” said the foreign minister.
Faisal repeated his country's positions on various Middle East issues, including Yemen, saying, his country's“peace initiative” was seeking to end the conflict there.
Security and stability are not possible without cooperation and coordination between states, to prevent an arms race to acquire destructive weapons, said the minister, who also condemned all unilateral measures that violate international law.– NNN-SPA
MENAFN24092023000200011047ID1107128643
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.