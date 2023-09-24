Regional Security Requires Just Solution To Palestinian Issue, Says Saudi FM

“The stability of the region rests on a just and comprehensive solution for the Palestinian cause ... and the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” said the foreign minister.

Faisal repeated his country's positions on various Middle East issues, including Yemen, saying, his country's“peace initiative” was seeking to end the conflict there.

Security and stability are not possible without cooperation and coordination between states, to prevent an arms race to acquire destructive weapons, said the minister, who also condemned all unilateral measures that violate international law.– NNN-SPA