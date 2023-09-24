U16 Asian Championship: Iran Beat Qatar

Qatar captain Mohamed Massamba Ndao controls the ball during the 5-8th place play-off match against Iran at the FIBA U16 Asian Basketball Championship at Al Gharafa Indoor Hall, yesterday.

Ndao scored 23 points and made 15 rebounds, two assists and six blocks but that could not prevent Qatar from the 56-83 defeat. The home side will now look for a seventh-place finish in the tournament with a win over Jordan today.