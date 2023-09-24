Two Palestinians Killed By Israeli Occupation Forces In Tulkarm

Two Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli occupation forces last night during a large-scale military attack on Nour Shams Camp, east of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank, according to medical sources.

Local sources said 32-year-old Abdurrahman Suleiman Abu Daghash was hit by live Israeli ammunition to his head and was rushed in critical condition to Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarm, where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Earlier at night, 21-year-old Asaad Jab'awi was also shot dead after being hit by live ammunition in the head during the Israeli raid.

The Israeli occupation forces, accompanied by military bulldozers, had launched a large-scale incursion into the camp after midnight, amidst heavy gunfire. They initiated the destruction of the main road and infrastructure within the camp while snipers occupied rooftops of civilian homes.

