Iran asks for crucial act to tackle Caspian Sea current issues

(MENAFN) Ali Salajeqeh, the chief of the Department of Environment (DOE) in Iran, has declared that the present ecological issues of the Caspian Sea need crucial and organized act by the five coastal countries neighboring the sea.



The conference of the ministers of the signing partners to the Convention on the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea with the joining of the ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, as well as Iran was conducted in Geneva from September 30 to 31.



In his address at the conference, Salajeqeh noted that the demolition of livelihoods and the maritime environment is the outcome of the decrease of the water level of the Caspian Sea, a news agency declared.



He stated: "Insufficient attention to the quality of the Caspian Sea environment puts the economy and the livelihood of the marginal communities at risk. The only salvation depends on the immediate and coordinated action of all five countries bordering the sea.”

