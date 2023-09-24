Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 275,850

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 275,850 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and September 24, 2023, including 390 in the past day alone.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports. Read also: War update: More than 20 combat engagements on front lines within last day
In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 4,662 (+7) enemy tanks, 8,914 (+2) armored fighting vehicles, 6,233 (+23) artillery systems, 789 multiple rocket launchers, 531 (+1) air defense systems, 315 warplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,888 (+21) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,518 cruise missiles, 20 warships/cutters, a submarine, 8,734 (+18) trucks and fuel tankers, and 914 (+2) pieces of specialized equipment.
