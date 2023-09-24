Parjatan City To Host Beach Carnival To Promote Tourism

Cox's Bazar : A weeklong tourism fair and beach carnival will begin in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday (27 September) , marking World Tourism Day.

Cox's Bazar district administration has chalked out different programmes to brand the longest sea beach in the world. Bashundhara Group is the title sponsor of the national-level tourism carnival.

Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Tourism Board, Bangladesh Parzatan Corporation, Cox's Bazar Development Authority, and Beach Management Committee are partners of the events.

Tourists will enjoy 15 percent discount on food items, 20 percent discount on bus fares, and 10 percent discount on helicopter fares, along with other discounts on each and every facility, the official said.

The carnival and fair will be organized at Laboni Point, where 200 stalls have already been installed. Hotels, motels, restaurants, tour operators, and other organisations will participate in the events.

Cox's Bazar Additional Deputy Commissioner Yamin Hossain, the convener of the programmes, said the aim of the events is to promote tourism in the district.

The local administration has unveiled a theme song ahead of the festival. It will also organise a five-day cleanliness campaign that started on Saturday.

The local administration will bring out a colourful procession on opening day. The tourism fair and carnival will be opened, followed by a tree-plantation programme and discussion.

Later in the morning, a boat rally will be organized which will end at Maheshkhali Jetty. Apart from this, the festival will feature a circus show and cultural events where artistes from different parts of the country will perform.

The highlight of the cultural events will be the performances of musicians from Lalon Academy. Artistes from the mainstream, including Closup-1 stars and Robi Chowdhury, will also perform in the cultural shows.

-B