Any Compromise With Russia To Have Catastrophic Consequences - Ukraine Advisor

That's according to Mykhailo Podolyak , the advisor to the chief of the President's Office, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine definitely has no illusions about a 'war of attrition.' Of course, we can hope for a 'white swan,' but we base our calculations solely on sober assessments and worst-case scenarios. That is why we consistently explain to our partners the impossibility of any form of 'compromise' with Russia,” the official wrote on X.

He noted that any "peace with Putin" without Russia's unequivocal defeat and a fundamental change in the security architecture will only mean a break before a new round of war, which in this case, Podolyak believes, will unfold under worse conditions, and any compromise with the aggressor will have catastrophic consequences for international law.

“Are the Ukrainian people happy about the prospect of a long war of attrition? Absolutely not. We are following this path only because there is no other way today. That is why our task is to hold out one day longer than the enemy. And we will do it. Because, unlike Russia, we have no choice,” Podolyak concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the air crash death of the Wagner Group leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, shows what happens when someone strikes a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin.