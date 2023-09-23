Woman Killed, Man Injured As Russians Shell Two Settlements In Donetsk Region

This was reported by Suspilne Donbas with reference to Anastasia Mevvedeva , the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor's Office in Donetsk region.

Yelizavetivka came under Russian fire. According to tentative reports from the prosecutor's office, the Russian army employed barrel artillery.

"As a result of an enemy attack, a 74-year-old woman died from a penetrating wound in the chest," said the spokeswoman.

In addition, according to her report, at around 15:42, the Russian army shelled Avdiivka – likely using a Grad multiple rocket launcher.

"A 44-year-old local resident was wounded by shrapnel as a result of projectiles hitting one of the city's streets near a multi-story residential building. He was provided with qualified medical assistance," Medvedeva said.

As reported, today Russian tanks shelled an apartment block in Avdiivka. Fortunately, the residents had already evacuated at that time, so no one was injured.

Illustrative photo: t.me/Vitaly Barabash