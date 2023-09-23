Russian Tanks Strike High-Rise Building In Avdiyivka

"A house in Avdiyivka that was shelled by tanks is on fire. Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of this shelling – the residents of the house were evacuated in time to safer regions of Ukraine," the Donetsk Regional Military Administration posted on Telegram .

The Administration notes that Avdiyivka comes under heavy fire every day. Only today, the Russians have shelled the town twice from tanks, once from artillery and once more from Grad MLRS.

As reported, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on a 78-year-old resident of Mykolayivka village, Kherson region. The man was seriously injured.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration /Telegram