Defense Forces Repel Nine Enemy Attacks Near Maryinka And Pobieda

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on September 23 published on Facebook .

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out an offensive operation in Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in Bakhmut direction, inflict manpower and equipment losses on the occupying troops, exhaust the enemy along the entire front line," the report reads.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces launched eight strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters and four more – on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile units hit an enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment cluster, an anti-aircraft missile system, five artillery systems, and a radar station.

Instead, the enemy launched five missile strikes, 44 airstrikes, 22 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated settlements during the day. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, civilians were killed and injured, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

"Fifteen combat engagements took place during the day," the report says.

According to the General Staff data, the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues shelling populated settlements from Russia's territory. More than 20 settlements, including Turya, Bleshnia, Prohres, Yanzhulivka, Hremyach in Chernihiv region; Novovasylivka, Marchykhyna Buda, Iskryskivshchyna, Zapsillia, Pozhnia in Sumy region; Udy, Morokhovets, Neskuchne, Budarky, Topoli in Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire.

In Kupyansk direction, the aggressor launched airstrikes in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka in Kharkiv region; Nadiya in Luhansk region. Areas of more than 10 settlements, in particular, Berestove, Masiutivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka in Kharkiv region, were hit with artillery and mortars.

In Lyman direction, the defense forces successfully repelled an enemy attack in the area of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region. The areas of Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Serebrianka, Spirne, Vesele in Donetsk region were hit with airstrikes. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Novosadove, Torske, Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamyanske, Spirne in Donetsk region.

In Bakhmut direction, the aggressor tried to regain the lost position in the area of Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region but failed. Instead, the Russians launched an airstrike in the area of this settlement. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora, and New York in Donetsk region.

In Avdiyivka direction, the defense forces successfully hold the defense. Russian troops launched an airstrike near Avdiyivka, Donetsk region. Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Tonenke, Pervomayske in Donetsk region came under artillery and mortar attacks.

In Maryinka direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Maryinka and Pobieda in Donetsk region during the day. The aggressor launched an airstrike near Maryinka. More than 10 settlements came under fire, including Nevelske, Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Novomykhaylivka, Katerynivka in Donetsk region.

In Shakhtarske direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Vuhledar, Urozhayne, Staromayorske settlements in Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, were hit with artillery and mortars.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the defense forces continue the offensive operation in the area of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region, knock the enemy out of their positions, and gain a foothold on the occupied frontiers. The invaders launched an airstrike near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. More than 10 settlements, in particular, Chervone, Zaliznychne, Huliaypole, Novoandriyivka, Shcherbaky, Kamyanske in Zaporizhzhia region, were hit with artillery and mortars.

In Kherson direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Kozatske, Mykolayivka, and Olhivka settlements in Kherson region. About 10 settlements in Kherson region, including Novooleksandrivka, Dudchany, Zmiyivka, Tokarivka, Veletenske, Kizomys, came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.