UAE Rulers Congratulate Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques On The Kingdom's 93Rd National Day

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2023 (WAM) --Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent congratulatory cables to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 93rd National Day.
The messages were sent by Their Highnesses Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.
The UAE rulers also congratulated Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion.
Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar cables to King Salman and Prince Mohammed.
MENAFN23092023000061011009ID1107126632
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.