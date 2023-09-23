Swiss Government Wants To Reduce Winter Gas Consumption

These savings should help reduce the risk of energy supply disruptions over the winter. The target set by the government is the same as last year's, and it is to be achieved through voluntary gas savings in households, industry, services and public administration.

This content was published on Apr 14, 2023 Apr 14, 2023 While Switzerland largely met its goals to cut down on gas usage in winter 2022-2023, calls to save electricity were less well heeded.

According to the Swiss Federal Office of Energy, a saving of 15% corresponds to around 3.6 terawatt hours (TWh).