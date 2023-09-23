PM To Flag Off Nine Vande Bharat Express Tomorrow

New Delhi, Sept 23 (KNN)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off nine Vande Bharat trains on September 24 via video conferencing.

These nine trains will boost connectivity across eleven states namely Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat.







As per an official statement, these Vande Bharat trains will be the fastest train along the routes of their operation and will help save considerable time of the passengers.



Vande Bharat Express trains as part of the 'Make in India' initiative were launched in 2019.



PM Modi had flagged off the first train between Delhi and Varanasi on February 15, 2019. These India's first indigenous 'semi high speed' trains are manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

(KNN Bureau)