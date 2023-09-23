Iranian, Egyptian Fms' Meeting“New Transformation” In Bilateral Ties: Iranian Spokesman

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
TEHRAN, Sept 23 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said yesterday, the recent meeting between the Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers in New York, was a“new transformation” in bilateral relations.
Nasser Kanaani made the remarks in an interview in New York, while commenting on the meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
“It was a very good and positive meeting,” Kanaani said, noting, the two ministers opened up, in practice, a new horizon in bilateral relations, in addition to discussing issues of common interests, as well as, reviewing the present and future situation of bilateral ties.
Kanaani expressed hope that new positive steps would be taken, towards improving the Iran-Egypt relations in the future.
In their meeting, the Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers discussed improving bilateral ties and held“comprehensive, positive and fruitful” talks on issues of common interests, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.
Iran and Egypt severed diplomatic relations in 1980. In recent months, both countries announced a willingness to mend bilateral ties, by settling differences on certain issues.– NNN-IRNA
MENAFN23092023000200011047ID1107125213
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.