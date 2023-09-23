Iranian, Egyptian Fms' Meeting“New Transformation” In Bilateral Ties: Iranian Spokesman

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks in an interview in New York, while commenting on the meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“It was a very good and positive meeting,” Kanaani said, noting, the two ministers opened up, in practice, a new horizon in bilateral relations, in addition to discussing issues of common interests, as well as, reviewing the present and future situation of bilateral ties.

Kanaani expressed hope that new positive steps would be taken, towards improving the Iran-Egypt relations in the future.

In their meeting, the Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers discussed improving bilateral ties and held“comprehensive, positive and fruitful” talks on issues of common interests, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Iran and Egypt severed diplomatic relations in 1980. In recent months, both countries announced a willingness to mend bilateral ties, by settling differences on certain issues.– NNN-IRNA