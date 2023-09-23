Saturday, 23 September 2023 12:11 GMT

UAE: Police Warn Residents Of Exercise Public Asked To Avoid Area, Photography Not Allowed


The Abu Dhabi Police have said in a tweet on X that it will be conducting an exercise with partners today.

The authority asked residents to avoid approaching the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium as it will be carrying out the exercise there today.

In the tweet, the Police called on the public to avoid the area and to inform them to refrain from filming and photographing the area in the interest of public safety.

The exercise is being carried out to measure readiness and enhance response.

