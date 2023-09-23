'Sustainability Is Extremely Pivotal In Architecture Industry'

Doha, Qatar: Sustainability is a vital element in the architecture and design sector as startup entrepreneurs in Qatar accentuate the need for an eco-friendly approach.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Alaa Al Khatib, Co-Founder of Sample Yards said“Sustainability is extremely important to us and to the industry. By consolidating different samples into one box, we save on wasted packages and reduce harm to the environment. Shipping or delivering everything in one box eliminates massive amounts of waste.”

Sample Yards, which ranked second during the XLR8 Demo Day this year, positions itself by addressing the challenges faced by architects and designers, in addition to creating new opportunities for manufacturers and material vendors to acquire steady and effortless exposure to design professionals who are actively seeking materials for their projects.

He said:“We've pioneered a digital sampling platform that seamlessly connects architects, designers, and project owners with material manufacturers, simplifying the quest for materials and streamlining the sampling process. Our platform functions as a central hub, empowering users to effortlessly request samples from multiple suppliers, all conveniently bundled in a single shipment delivered straight to their doorstep, free of charge.”

Al Khatib elucidated that the development of Sample Yard's initial platform version has been successfully wrapped up and is expected to launch in the coming weeks via“invitation-only” access.

However, the key focus of this initiative revolves around simplifying the sample ordering process while users can request multiple samples from different suppliers, and will be promptly delivered to their doorstep, Al Khatib highlighted adding that“We go the extra mile by offering guidance on material selection, a service particularly beneficial for project owners.”

Nevertheless, this new platform is poised to empower manufacturers and vendors with an engineered dashboard as this equips them with the tools and insights required to optimise their presence and performance within the Samples Yard community.

By inventing the Qatar-based platform, Al Khatib is optimistic about adapting to the challenges of sourcing the perfect materials for upcoming projects and identifies the essential importance of physical samples for making informed decisions.

Reflecting upon the innovator's venture and encouraging more young entrepreneurs to invest in Qatar's resilient market, he said“Building a startup is an exciting journey filled with highs and lows. Being disciplined and committed plays an essential role because you'll undoubtedly face setbacks and challenges along the way.”

“The business landscape evolves rapidly, and staying informed about industry trends, market shifts, and new technologies will help you make informed decisions and stay competitive. Seek and connect with a supportive entrepreneurial community,” Al Khatib added.

