Saif Bin Zayed Attends Rabdan Academy's Graduation 2023

His Highness praises Rabdan Academy's global role in enhancing national resilience through specialized programs in safety, security, defence, emergence preparedness and crisis management.





First postgraduate batch graduates from Academy's specialized programs: M.Sc. in Systems Engineering Specialising in Defence, M.Sc. in Intelligence Analysis and M.Sc. in Policing & Security Leadership.





Graduation boosts enrolment of qualified national cadres in complex security and defence areas for key national entities.





Abu Dhabi – 21 September 2023: H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan , Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended Rabdan Academy's Graduation 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

His Highness personally handed certificates to more than 600 graduates, representing various master's, bachelor's, and diploma programs. Among them, (37) graduates earned distinction with honours, and (85) achieved the rank of excellence.

The master's programs saw (114) male and female students graduate, while the various bachelor's programs had (431) male and female graduates. Additionally, (67) male and female students successfully completed diploma and higher diploma programs.

His Highness congratulated the graduates and their parents on their graduation, extending his wishes for more pioneering achievements and successes in their practical lives, aligning with their aspirations and the vision of the wise leadership. He emphasized the crucial role the graduates would play in various national entities and the importance of applying the knowledge and skills acquired from this Strategic Educational Institution to strengthen the national resilience at various levels.

His Highness encouraged the graduates to persistently enhance their skills and knowledge to adapt to global changes, meet the leadership's aspirations in empowering the Emirati people, and supply the national institutions with proficient national experts exhibiting top-notch competence and professionalism.

His Highness also commended Rabdan Academy for bolstering the national resilience system through a combination of academic and vocational education. Moreover, he appreciated the Academy's efforts in creating specialized academic and training programs of international calibre in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management.

H.E. James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, delivered a welcoming speech to the audience, expressing gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed for his support to the Academy. He emphasized the significance of this momentous occasion, marking the culmination of a journey filled with hard work, as the Academy proudly graduates a new generation of skilled Emirati professionals dedicated to serving and safeguarding the UAE's security, safety and prosperity.

Furthermore, Morse highlighted that the Academy has defined clear strategic objectives to foster the personal growth of its students, equip them with essential knowledge and skills, and empower them to excel in their professional lives, which, in turn, will enrich their experiences and enable them to unlock their full potential, becoming active and influential contributors in their society.

The graduation ceremony marked a significant milestone for Rabdan Academy as it celebrated the first batch of (114) postgraduate students from specialized programs in M.Sc. in Systems Engineering Specialising in Defence, M.Sc. in Intelligence Analysis and M.Sc. in Policing & Security Leadership, who joined more than (600) graduates at the event.

The graduates expressed their pride in successfully completing this crucial phase of their academic and professional journey at Rabdan Academy, acknowledging the Academy's significant role in preparing and qualifying them according to the highest global standards, while also fostering their leadership qualities and equipping them with the utmost skills and knowledge to embark on a pioneering path in their careers, an exceptional achievement that aligns perfectly with the aspirations of the wise leadership.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Excellencies, dignitaries, members of the Board of Trustees of Rabdan Academy, senior management from strategic partners, academic and administrative bodies, representatives from national scholarship organizations, state guests, parents of students and others.

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE's Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the first higher education institution in the world specialised in the SSDEC domain that achieves top“5 star” ratings in the 2 categories of Teaching and Employability under the QS Stars University Rating System.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job.