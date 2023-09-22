Auto Dealers Body FADA To Form Alliance With Several Retail Associations

New Delhi, Sept 22 (KNN)

Federation of Automobile Dealers Association

(FADA) has expressed interest to partner with other apex retail bodies including CAIT (Confederation of All India Traders), and RAI (Retailers Association of India) for a better market power.

"We need to protect our members. If we work together as a retail community, we will be able to establish something on a larger scale," Manish Singhania, President, FADA, told ETAuto.







The auto dealers' lobby body had earlier proposed an Automobile Dealer's Protection Act as“there is no law to protect the interest of the retailers in India”.

He told ETAuto that as an independent auto dealers body it is not getting the kind of traction on the national level needed to propose such laws in Parliament.

Despite having optimism about the upcoming months, FADA said there are concerns towards regarding viability and unauthorised operation of

Multi Brand Outlets

(MBOs).

Currently, there are only a handful of authorised MBOs in the electric two wheeler space. But a lot of dealers and OEMs are selling their petrol/diesel passenger vehicles and two wheelers to unauthorised retailers who are in turn setting up MBOs.

The unauthorised sales agencies can affect the consumer buying as the vehicles they sell are usually not registered, Singhania said.

