FPT Software Partners With Viessmann To Establish Itself In Asia

FPT Software has agreed a new strategic partnership with leading German climate solutions provider Viessmann .

The collaboration marks a crucial step in Viessmann's digital transformation journey and its quest to establish a solid presence in the Asian market.

With the partnership, Viessmann will utilize FPT Software's best-shore delivery model and technology expertise to drive its business growth in the APAC region, accelerating its Smart Manufacturing offerings and delivering optimal solutions to end users.

The German climate solution manufacturer aims to enable users in Southeast Asia and Vietnam, in particular, to enjoy ideal living spaces with Viessmann's product excellence, thereby improving their health and well-being.

FPT Software's best-shore delivery model for the European market includes an extensive network of five local offices in Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark; three nearshore offices in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Romania; three offshore locations in Vietnam, India, and the Philippines.

This model offers its customers round-the-clock support, cost-effectiveness, and the potential to scale up their workforce rapidly.

During Viessmann delegates' recent visit to Vietnam, they also visited FPT Software's campus and experienced first-hand the latest technologies.

Both sides also had insightful discussions about digital transformation and how to exploit them to achieve innovative results in the manufacturing sector.

Alexander Ziehe, managing director of Viessmann Southeast Asia and Oceania underlined, says:“For us this partnership is a strong enabler to scale and speed up the development of our product offering for Southeast Asia and globally. With FPT we found the right expert combining local speed with international standards.

“Our users and partners have increasing needs for smart solutions around our products to experience better comfort and convenience and Viessmann as a leading European brand is moving ahead in this area with the strong support from FPT.”

Hai Le, FPT Software Europe CEO, says:“Viessmann is among our key customers in Germany, and we are excited to support them in accelerating their digital transformation initiatives and strategic goals in the APAC.

“With a scalable IT talent pool, proven expertise, and best-shore delivery model, coupled with Viessmann's industry-leading knowledge, we are confident that this partnership will yield many fruitful outcomes.”

The partnership between Viessmann and FPT Software dates back to 2021, when the two companies established an Offshore Delivery Center (ODC) for Viessmann in Vietnam.

FPT Software currently dedicates 40 highly skilled IT workers to operate Viessmann's ODC and expects to expand this workforce in the next few years along with other projects.