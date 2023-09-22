Centara West Bay Partners With QRCS

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Centara West Bay Hotel & Residences Doha partnered with Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) to extend vital assistance to the earthquake and flood-affected regions of Morocco and Libya. This charitable initiative aims to provide much-needed relief to the communities grappling with the aftermath of natural disasters, a statement said.
To facilitate this initiative and engage its community, Centara West Bay placed donation boxes at the hotel. These boxes are accessible to both in-house guests and dedicated employees, encouraging them to contribute essential items such as clothing, footwear, bags, children's toys, and kitchen equipment. The hotel has also donated towels, bathrobes, bedsheets, and pillowcases.
Centara West Bay general manager Sean Spinks expressed his pride in the hotel's ongoing collaboration with QRCS and other organisations to support community and enhance corporate social responsibility.
“in a remarkable display of compassion and unity, Centara West Bay has taken steps to support Morocco and Libya during their time of need. We are committed to our brand's values and will continue to provide support as part of our ongoing commitment. Thank you to our guests and employees for their generous contributions.”
MENAFN22092023000067011011ID1107123442
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.